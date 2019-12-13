Keke Palmer, Joel Kim Booster to Host Singled Out Reboot on Quibi

RELATED STORIES Stephen Amell and Robbie Amell to Star in Code 8 Spinoff Series on Quibi

Keke Palmer and Joel Kim Booster are helping a new generation of singles look for love. The Scream Queens and Sunnyside stars have been tapped to host Quibi’s reboot of the classic MTV dating show Singled Out, TVLine has learned.

According to MTV Studios and Quibi, the new Singled Out “will hook up a new generation of singles, of all genders and sexual preferences, seeking love in 20 bite-sized episodes. Reflective of today’s dating landscape, where everyone is connected, the series will bring online dating to life with a twist — the main dater is linked to the pool of diverse singles through social media.”

“I am thrilled to be hosting Singled Out,” said Palmer, who also hosts GMA3 on ABC. “To be able to reimagine this show for my generation and on a new platform is so exciting. Can’t wait for you guys to see what we have in store!”

The original Singled Out, co-hosted by Chris Hardwick and Jenny McCarthy, aired on MTV from 1995 to 1998. When McCarthy left the show to film her own sitcom in 1997, Carmen Electra was brought on to replace her.

Quibi — which is short for “quick bites” — is described as a “mobile-first media technology platform bringing together the best of Silicon Valley and Hollywood,” and “the first entertainment platform built for easy, on-the-go mobile viewing, allowing today’s leading studios and creative talent to tell original stories in an entirely new way.”

Other high-profile Quibi projects include a reboot of The Fugitive, starring Kiefer Sutherland; plane-crash thriller Survive, starring Sophie Turner and Corey Hawkins; a revival of Comedy Central’s Reno 911!; a Darren Criss-fronted musical comedy, which the Glee alum will also executive-produce; an untitled action drama, starring Liam Hemsworth; sci-fi thriller Code 8, starring cousins Stephen and Robbie Amell; and reboots of iconic movies like How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days and Varsity Blues.

