Stephen Amell and Robbie Amell to Star in Code 8 Spinoff Series on Quibi

Arrow may be approaching its series finale, but thanks to Quibi, you’ll still be getting plenty of Stephen Amell beamed into your brain — just in slightly smaller doses. The actor will co-star opposite cousin Robbie Amell in a new series spun off from their independent sci-fi thriller Code 8, our sister site Deadline reports.

Code 8 began as a short film in 2016, at which point the Amells launched a crowdfunding campaign to finance a feature-length version. Upon receiving nearly $2.5 million from more than 27,000 investors, the film is being released in select theaters on Friday.

The movie drops viewers into a reality where 4 percent of humans are born possessing supernatural powers, and the world does not react kindly to those individuals. Per the report, Quibi’s new series takes place “years after the events of the movie, centering around an ex-con (Robbie Amell) and telekinetic drug dealer (Stephen Amell) who are forced to work together to bring down a dangerous trafficking ring run by corrupt cops and the city’s elite.” Jeff Chan, who directed the movie, will also direct the series, co-writing alongside Chris Paré.

Quibi — which is short for “quick bites” — is described as a “mobile-first media technology platform bringing together the best of Silicon Valley and Hollywood,” and “the first entertainment platform built for easy, on-the-go mobile viewing, allowing today’s leading studios and creative talent to tell original stories in an entirely new way.”

Stephen Amell also recently signed on to star in Heels, an 8-episode drama series at Starz about the men and women who chase their dreams in the world of small-town pro wrestling. Set in a close-knit Georgia community, Heels follows a family-owned wrestling promotion as two brothers and rivals war over their late father’s legacy.

Will you join the Amells on their new sci-fi adventure?