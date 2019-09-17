Kiefer Sutherland Joins Quibi's Fugitive Reboot as 'Legendary' Detective

RELATED STORIES Game of Thrones' Sophie Turner, 24's Corey Hawkins to Star in Quibi's Survive

Kiefer Sutherland‘s next case will likely take him more than 24 hours to crack. The small-screen action hero has been tapped to star in Quibi’s reboot of The Fugitive, TVLine has confirmed.

The reboot’s official logline is as follows: “When a bomb rips through the Los Angeles subway train he’s riding on, blue-collar Mike Ferro just wants to make sure his wife, Allison, and 10-year-old daughter, Pearl, are safe. But the faulty evidence on the ground and “tweet-now, confirm-later” journalism paint a nightmarish picture: it looks to all the world that Mike was responsible for the heinous act. Wrongfully — and very publicly — accused, Mike must prove his innocence by uncovering the real perpetrator, before the legendary cop heading the investigation can apprehend him.”

Sutherland — who most recently portrayed the titular Designated Survivor for three seasons on ABC and Netflix — will play the “legendary” Detective Clay Bryce, while the role of Mike Ferro will be played by Boyd Holbrook (Narcos). Both of those characters were created for this Quibi reboot; they have no connection to either the original 1960s TV series or the 1993 Harrison Ford-led film.

This short-form reboot of Fugitive hails from Scorpion creator Nick Santora, while Stephen Hopkins (24) will direct and executive-produce.

