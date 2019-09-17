Kiefer Sutherland Joins Quibi's Fugitive Reboot as 'Legendary' Detective

Kiefer Sutherland‘s next case will likely take him more than 24 hours to crack. The small-screen action hero has been tapped to star in Quibi’s reboot of The Fugitive, TVLine has confirmed.
The reboot’s official logline is as follows: “When a bomb rips through the Los Angeles subway train he’s riding on, blue-collar Mike Ferro just wants to make sure his wife, Allison, and 10-year-old daughter, Pearl, are safe. But the faulty evidence on the ground and “tweet-now, confirm-later” journalism paint a nightmarish picture: it looks to all the world that Mike was responsible for the heinous act. Wrongfully — and very publicly — accused, Mike must prove his innocence by uncovering the real perpetrator, before the legendary cop heading the investigation can apprehend him.”
Sutherland — who most recently portrayed the titular Designated Survivor for three seasons on ABC and Netflix — will play the “legendary” Detective Clay Bryce, while the role of Mike Ferro will be played by Boyd Holbrook (Narcos). Both of those characters were created for this Quibi reboot; they have no connection to either the original 1960s TV series or the 1993 Harrison Ford-led film.
This short-form reboot of Fugitive hails from Scorpion creator Nick Santora, while Stephen Hopkins (24) will direct and executive-produce.
