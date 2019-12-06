Reno 911! Cops a Season 7 Revival on Upcoming Quibi Mobile Platform

RELATED STORIES Kiefer Sutherland Joins Quibi's Fugitive Reboot as 'Legendary' Detective

More than a decade after it wrapped its six-season run, Reno 911! has been revived by Quibi, the upcoming mobile platform.

Robert Ben Garant, Kerri Kenney-Silver and Thomas Lennon, who created the comedy for Comedy Central back in the day, are all on board to write and star in Season 7, with additional casting to be announced at a later date.

Reno 911! invited viewers to ride shotgun with the courageous men and women of the Reno Sheriff’s Department as they lay down the law and put their lives on the line.

“Reno 911! holds a special place in our hearts, and it will be a delight to get the original cast back together for ‘re-boot goofin,’” Lennon said in a statement. “Hopefully Nick Swardson can still roller skate.”

Comedy Central original content chiefs Sarah Babineau and Jonas Larsen in turn said, “Fans demanded this for a long time and Comedy Central Productions and Quibi are thrilled to help answer that kind of 911 call,” while Quibi exec Doug Herzog added, “I couldn’t say it better than Sarah and Jonas, and I for one will sleep soundly knowing Reno 911! is back on the beat keeping our streets safe once again.”

Quibi — which is short for “quick bites” — is described as a “mobile-first media technology platform bringing together the best of Silicon Valley and Hollywood,” and “the first entertainment platform built for easy, on-the-go mobile viewing, allowing today’s leading studios and creative talent to tell original stories in an entirely new way.”