TVLine Items: Gary Oldman's Apple Spy Drama, Hulu Live Price Hike and More

Oscar winner Gary Oldman (Darkest Hour) is entering the spy game at Apple TV+ with the drama Slow Horses, from executive producer Graham Yost (Justified), our sister site Deadline reports.

Based on Mick Herron’s espionage novels, the series follows Jackson Lamb (Oldman), the leader of a group of spies who land in MI5’s Slough House after being exiled from the mainstream for their mistakes.

Veep writer Will Smith will pen the adaptation. (Take stock of all of Apple TV+’s current and upcoming shows here.)

* The Hulu + Live TV package will increase in price from $44.99/month to $54.99/month — a 22% price hike — on Dec. 18, the company has announced.

* The forthcoming short-form streamer Quibi has officially given a series order to an update of Varsity Blues, per Deadline.

* In other Quibi news, Will Arnett will host the irreverent comedy program Memory Hole for the streamer, which explores the most cringe-worthy events in pop culture, Deadline reports.

* Alicia Keys will return as host of the Grammy Awards, airing Sunday, Jan. 26. Meanwhile, singer Ciara will host the 2019 American Music Awards, airing live Sunday, Nov. 24 on ABC.

* Jay Ali (Marvel’s Daredevil, The Fosters) has joined Carnival Row Season 2, playing a Faerie allied with the Black Raven criminal gang, alongside Cara Delevingne’s Vignette, per Deadline.

* The Young and the Restless will mark cast member Peter Bergman’s 25 years with the CBS sudser on Monday, Nov. 25, with an episode in which Jack takes a walk down memory lane as he reads his sister Traci’s family memoir, which details the triumphs and tragedies of the iconic Abbott family.

* Amazon Prime Video has released a trailer for The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show, debuting Friday, Nov. 29:

