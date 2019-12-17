TVLine Items: Van Helsing Gets Final Season, Narcos Return Date and More

RELATED STORIES Power: Guess Who Says 'I Confess' in New Promo About Ghost's Shooting?

Syfy has staked out an end date for Van Helsing.

Ahead of the Season 4 finale (airing this Friday, Dec. 20), it was announced that the drama has been renewed for a fifth and final, 13-episode season, to air sometime in 2020.

Teasing the series’ farewell run, showrunner Jonathan Lloyd Walker said in a statement to our sister site Deadline, “Our Van Helsing clan and their rogue’s gallery of accomplices drive towards a final confrontation with Dracula. Will the light defeat the darkness?”

Ready for more of today’s news nuggets? Well….

* Matt Nix (The Gifted, Burn Notice) is developing for Disney Plus an adaptation of the 1989 Tom Hanks feature comedy Turner & Hooch.

* Season 2 of Netflix’s Narcos: Mexico will premiere Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020.

* Zackary Momoh (Seven Seconds) has been cast opposite Lupita Nyong’o in HBO Max’s adaptation of the best-selling Americanah, playing Ifelemu’s classmate Obinze.

* The Nickelodeon competition show Legends of the Hidden Temple is getting revived at the short-form video platform Quibi — but there’s a twist! The series will now 1) feature adult contestants, B) be set in a jungle instead of a TV studio, and iii) include “tougher challenges and bigger prizes on the line,” per the official announcement.

* Starz will celebrate the final episodes of Power with a nationwide screening tour, featuring appearances by members of the cast, in January. Screenings will take place in Atlanta, Philadelphia, Chicago and Houston; tickets will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis starting today. For more information, see Power’s Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts.

* Netflix has released a teaser for John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch, a musical comedy children’s special “from a man with neither children nor musical ability,” premiering Tuesday, Dec. 24: