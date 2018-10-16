Arrowverse 'Elseworlds' Crossover Poster Reveals Superhero Switcheroo

The CW on Tuesday unfurled the poster for this year’s three-night, Legends-less Arrowverse crossover event, and it will have you looking and Green Arrow and The Flash in a whole new way.

The “Elseworlds” theme is a nod to the DC Comics imprint that served up storylines that perhaps existed outside of regular continuity. Ergo the poster’s “Destiny Will Be Rewritten” tagline.

But where is Supergirl, the third piece of the crossover? (Dare we hope that she and Batwoman have swapped alter egos in this narrative??)

The poster reveal comes on the heels of the unveiling of Ruby Rose’s Batwoman costume and Tyler Hoechlin’s dark new Superman duds.

Check it out, then read on for more:

This year’s Arrowverse crossover event will air Sunday, Dec. 9 through Tuesday, Dec. 11, comprised of the ninth episodes of The Flash (airing on a special night), Arrow and Supergirl (airing on a special night). Guest stars include Ruby Rose (Orange Is the New Black) as Batwoman/Kate Kane, Tyler Hoechlin (reprising his role as Supergirl‘s Superman/Clark Kent), Elizabeth Tulloch (Grimm) as Lois Lane, Jeremy Davies (Lost) as Arkham Asylum doc John Deegan), LaMonica Garrett (Designated Survivor) as Mar Novu aka The Monitor and Cassandra Jean Amell as Mr. Freeze’s wife, Nora.

Sister series Legends of Tomorrow, meanwhile, is serving up a “crossover” episode of its own that week, not one to be left out of the fun.

