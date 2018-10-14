Legends of Tomorrow Has Its Own 'Crossover' Plan for Crossover Week

The Legends of Tomorrow may not be a part of this year’s Arrowverse crossover event, but they’re going to serve up something extra-special that week nonetheless.

As previously reported, The Flash, Arrow and Supergirl will meet Batwoman as part a crossover event that is titled “Elseworlds” and airs on consecutive nights Sunday, Dec. 9 through Tuesday, Dec. 11. Legends, which got folded into the previous crossovers (“Invasion!” and “Crisis on Earth-X”), is sitting out this time around (as detailed in the cast video Q&A below).

But as Legends showrunner Keto Shimizu told TVLine at The CW’s Fall Launch event held Sunday night at the Warner Bros. lot, “During the week that all the other crossovers are happening, we will essentially be crossing over with ourselves,” in an episode that will traverse “alternate time periods.”

“That particular episode is insane,” attested Legends lead Caity Lotz, who added: “I think they wanted to do something special since we weren’t going to be doing the [‘Elseworlds’] crossovers.”

Lotz teased that, in keeping with what Shmizu said above about “alternate” time periods, “You’ll see a lot of different sides of the Legends.” And from the sound of it, those sides will be interacting with themselves (a la the Season 2 finale involving the Spear of Destiny).

“I’ll just say it’s a lot of work for the people who are in those scenes!” laughed Tala Ashe, who plays Zari. “It’s fun.”

Legends of Tomorrow opens Season 4 this Monday, Oct. 22, at 9/8c.