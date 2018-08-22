Arrowverse Crossover to Feature Superman and Introduce Lois Lane — Who Should Play the Iconic Role?

This December’s Arrowverse crossover gets more super by the minute.

The three-night, Legends-less crossover event — kicking off Sunday, Dec. 9, with a special airing of The Flash — will not only introduce viewers to Kate Kane aka Gotham vigilante Batwoman (played by Orange Is the New Black‘s Ruby Rose), but also return Superman (played by Supergirl‘s Tyler Hoechlin) to the heroic fray as well.

Kara’s cousin/James Olsen’s BFF won’t be going stag this time around, however. Nope, Supes’ No. 1 gal, intrepid reporter Lois Lane, is coming along for the ride. Get to sharing your dream casting for the role in the Comments below!

“We couldn’t be more excited to introduce Lois Lane to the Arrowverse,” Supergirl executive producers Jessica Queller and Robert Rovner said in a statement. “This dogged, determined and brave reporter will make for a strong partner to Superman and amazing addition to our universe of DC characters.” Arrowverse Big Bads, Ranked! Launch Gallery Launch Gallery

Lois Lane’s most notable live-action portrayers have included Teri Hatcher, Erica Durance, and, of course, the late Margot Kidder.

Hoechlin to date has portrayed Clark Kent/Superman four times on Supergirl, most recently appearing in the CW series’ Season 2 finale.

Once again, this year’s Arrowvese crossover event will air Sunday, Dec. 9 through Tuesday, Dec. 11, comprised of the ninth episodes of The Flash, Arrow and Supergirl‘s new seasons.

