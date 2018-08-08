TV's Batwoman, Ruby Rose, Opens Up About CW Role: 'It's a Game Changer'

Ruby Rose called her brand-new gig as TV’s Batwoman “a game changer,” in her first interview since landing the CW role.

Visiting The Tonight Show on Wednesday, Rose said that she learned about landing the superhero role just before hitting the red carpet earlier this week for the megashark movie The Meg.

“I was so nervous doing the red carpet that I basically skipped everybody, because I kept, like, spontaneously crying,” the Aussie actress shared. “I’m so thrilled.”

Elaborating on her state of mind, Rose — who like Batwoman’s alter ego, Kate Kane, is an out lesbian — said, “I feel like the reason I kept getting so emotional is because growing up watching TV, I never saw somebody that I identified with, let alone a superhero.” As two personal mottoes then ran through her mind — Oscar Wilde’s “Be yourself; everyone else is already taken,” and, “Be the person you that you needed when you were younger” — “I feel like one led me to the other, and I kept crying about it.”

Rose will make her debut as the Gotham vigilante in this December’s three-way, Legends-less Arrowverse crossover event, and then potentially front her own standalone series (currently in development at The CW). “It’s an amazing opportunity,” she told Fallon. Her previous TV credits include Orange Is the New Black.

Rose’s Batwoman casting came weeks after Supergirl picked transgender activist Nicole Maines to fill the series regular role of Nia Nal aka Dreamer, television’s first transgender superhero.

