Batwoman TV Series in Development, Will Feature Out Lesbian Kate Kane

Batwoman is truly making herself at home in the Arrowverse.

Previously announced as the special guest for this fall’s four-way crossover event, Batwoman is now being developed as a series for The CW by Warner Bros. Television and Berlanti Productions, TVLine has learned.

Slated for a potential 2019 premiere, Batwoman would follow the adventures of Kate Kane — the second incarnation of the Batwoman character in DC Comics lore, introduced in 2006 — who is described as “an out lesbian and highly trained street fighter.”

Batwoman‘s official logline is as follows:

Armed with a passion for social justice and a flair for speaking her mind, Kate Kane soars onto the streets of Gotham as Batwoman, an out lesbian and highly trained street fighter primed to snuff out the failing city’s criminal resurgence. But don’t call her a hero yet. In a city desperate for a savior, Kate must overcome her own demons before embracing the call to be Gotham’s symbol of hope.

Caroline Dries (The Vampire Diaries) will write the project, executive-producing alongside Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Geoff Johns.

Batwoman’s introduction into the Arrowverse was first announced at The CW Upfront in May, where Stephen Amell revealed that she would be fighting alongside characters from Arrow, The Flash, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow and Supergirl in the network’s next major crossover. (And here’s a fun, though potentially unrelated, fact: In the comics, one of Kate’s main love interests is Maggie Sawyer, formerly portrayed on Supergirl by Floriana Lima.)

Your thoughts on Kate Kane spreading her wings and scoring her own (potential) series? Drop ’em in a comment below.