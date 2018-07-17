Batwoman Series Seeks Lesbian Actress to Play CW's LGBT Hero

The Batwoman series now in development for The CW will not only feature TV’s first gay lead superhero character, but an out lesbian actress will ideally fill the title role.

Sources tell TVLine that the would-be Arrowverse addition is seeking an out lesbian actress, open ethnicity, to play age 25 to 29. (TVLine has reached out to The CW and Warner Bros. for comment.) Batwoman aka Kate Kane will first be introduced in this fall’s four-way crossover event between Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl and Legends of Tomorrow, before potentially fronting her own series. Arrowverse Big Bads, Ranked! Launch Gallery Launch Gallery

The offshoot — which at this point has a script development deal — is set up at Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. The Vampire Diaries‘ Caroline Dries, an out lesbian, will pen the script.

A wealthy socialite who calls Gotham home, Batwoman’s Kate Kane is described as “armed with a passion for social justice and a flair for speaking her mind,” while physically she is a “highly trained street fighter primed to snuff out the failing city’s criminal resurgence.”

“But don’t call her a hero yet,” the potential series’ logline adds. “In a city desperate for a savior, Kate must overcome her own demons before embracing the call to be Gotham’s symbol of hope.”

Other LGBT characters within the Arrowverse include Arrow‘s gay Curtis Holt, Legends‘ bisexual Sara Lance, Supergirl lesbian Alex Danvers — who was briefly engaged to Detective Maggie Sawyer, one of Kate Kane’s most noteworthy love interests in comic book lore — The Flash‘s Captain Singh and and “Crisis on Earth-X” crossover visitor Ray Terrill (who is currently engaged to his Earth’s Leo Snart).

Additionally, Supergirl for Season 4 is casting a transgender actress to play investigative reporter Nia Nal. And though Black Lightning is not an official part of the Arrowverse, Anissa Pierce aka Thunder is a lesbian.

With these new casting details in play, which out lesbian actress do you pick to play Batwoman/Kate Kane? Is the role Orange Is the New Black alum Ruby Rose’s to lose?