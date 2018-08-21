Arrowverse's 3-Night Crossover Featuring Batwoman: When Will It Air?

The Flash and Supergirl will temporarily trade places to accommodate this fall’s Arrowverse crossover.

The CW has officially announced that this year’s three-show, Legends-less, three-night crossover event — which will introduce Kate Kane aka the Gotham vigilante known as Batwoman (played by Orange Is the New Black‘s Ruby Rose) — will air Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, December 9 through 11.

Specifically, the event will kick off that Sunday at 8/7c with a special airing of The Flash. The crossover continues Monday at 8 pm, in Arrow‘s new time slot, and then concludes on Tuesday at 8, where Supergirl (now a Sunday night series) will occupy The Flash‘s usual home.

ARROWVERSE CROSSOVER 2018!

* Sunday, Dec. 9 at 8 pm: The Flash

* Monday, Dec. 10 at 8 pm: Arrow

* Tuesday, Dec. 11 at 8 pm: Supergirl

As previously reported (and recently triple-confirmed), The Flash‘s milestone 100th episode (aka Season 5, Episode 8) will precede its crossover installment; in fact, all three series’ ninth episodes of the season will comprise the event. Additionally, Batwoman’s introduction will pave the way for the DC Comics superhero to possibly headline her own standalone series, in development for the 2019-20 TV season.

