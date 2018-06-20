The CW Sets Fall Premiere Dates, Including New 'Super' Sunday

The CW is the second broadcast network (after NBC!) to reveal its premiere plan for the 2018-19 TV season, featuring its first-ever Sunday night lineup.

Following a two-night broadcast of the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Festival on Sunday, Oct. 7 and Monday, Oct. 8 (8/7c), the new season officially kicks off on Tuesday, Oct. 9 with The Flash‘s Season 5 premiere (8 pm) and the sophomore outing of Black Lightning (9 pm).

One week later, the real Sunday Funday begins with the Season 4 premiere of Supergirl (8 pm) followed by the series premiere of the network’s long-gestating Charmed reboot (9 pm).

It’s also worth noting that Arrow, premiering Monday, Oct. 15, will now air at 8 pm, while DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, premiering one week later, will follow it at 9 pm, swapping time slots from when the schedule was first announced back in May.

Scroll down for a full rundown of CW premiere dates, including encore presentations of the network’s buzziest new shows.

TUESDAY, OCT. 9

8 pm The Flash

9 pm Black Lightning

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 10

8 pm Riverdale (season premiere)

9 pm ALL AMERICAN (series premiere)

THURSDAY, OCT. 11

8 pm Supernatural (season premiere)

9 pm ALL AMERICAN (premiere encore)

FRIDAY, OCT. 12

8 pm Dynasty (season premiere)

9 pm Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (final season premiere)

SUNDAY, OCT. 14

8 pm Supergirl (season premiere)

9 pm CHARMED (series premiere)

MONDAY, OCT. 15

8 pm Arrow (season premiere)

THURSDAY, OCT. 18

8 pm Supernatural (new episode)

9 pm CHARMED (premiere encore)

MONDAY, OCT. 22

8 pm Arrow (new episode)

9 pm DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (season premiere)

THURSDAY, OCT. 25

8 pm Supernatural (new episode)

9 pm LEGACIES (series premiere)

Jane the Virgin, The 100, iZombie and ROSWELL, NEW MEXICO

Valor, Life Sentence and The Originals