Arrowverse Crossover Casts Grimm's Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane

It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s a Grimm star as Superman’s main squeeze!

Elizabeth (aka Bitsie) Tulloch will play Lois Lane in December’s Arrowverse crossover, TVLine has learned.

As announced three weeks ago, this season’s three-night, Legends-less event — kicking off Sunday, Dec. 9, with a special airing of The Flash — will not only introduce viewers to Kate Kane aka Gotham vigilante Batwoman (played by Orange Is the New Black’s Ruby Rose), but Superman (played by Supergirl’s Tyler Hoechlin) will return to the heroic fray as well. The Man of Steel will bring Lois with him.

“This dogged, determined and brave reporter will make for a strong partner to Superman,” Supergirl EPs Jessica Queller and Robert Rovner said when Lois’ Arrowverse debut was announced.

Lois, a famously intrepid reporter with a blindspot when it comes to guys in glasses, previously has been portrayed on screens both big and small by Margot Kidder (the 1970s/80s Superman films), Amy Adams (Man of Steel), Kate Bosworth (Superman Returns), Erica Durance (Smallville), Teri Hatcher (Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman), Noel Neill and Phyllis Coates (1950s series Adventures of Superman). Dana Delany also voiced Lois in Superman: The Animated Series.

Tulloch played Grimm‘s veterinarian-turned-hexenbiest Juliette Silverton for six seasons of the NBC supernatural drama. Her other TV work includes Quarterlife, Portlandia, The West Wing and House.

Scroll down to read Tulloch’s effusive reaction to the casting news: