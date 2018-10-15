Arrowverse Crossover Photo Reveals Superman's New Look, Matching (Biker?) Outfits for Oliver and Barry

The Exploding Head emojis that Arrow star Stephen Amell attached to his latest tweet, from behind-the-scenes at this year’s Arrowverse crossover shoot, pretty much say it all.

With production now underway on the three-night, Legends-less crossover, Amell shared the photo below which reveals Tyler Hoechlin, who will appear in all three episodes, to be donning Superman’s black suit. (Throughout his previous Supergirl visits, the character went with the traditional red-and-blue duds.)

Eagle-eyed fans, however, are gravitating more to what Amell and Flash counterpart Grant Gustin are revealed to be wearing: matching black pants (with wallet chains!) and studded biker boots.

The biker theme would seem to synch up with the bandana that Amell has conspicuously been wearing in recent Instagram stories recorded between filming scenes for the Flash and Supergirl episodes of the crossover. Most recently, Amell with a nod to the kerchief would only say that it spoke to the “insane” nature of the “Elseworlds” theme for this year’s crossover storyline, which will also introduce Gotham City vigilante Batwoman/Kate Kane (to be played by Orange Is the New Black‘s Ruby Rose; see costume).

Take a close gander at the tweeted pic below and share your theories:

As previously reported, this year’s Arrowverse crossover event will air Sunday, Dec. 9 through Tuesday, Dec. 11, comprised of the ninth episodes of The Flash (airing on a special night), Arrow and Supergirl (also airing on a special night). In addition to Hoechlin and Rose, guest stars include Grimm‘s Elizabeth Tulloch (as Lois Lane), Lost‘s Jeremy Davies (as Arkham Asylum doc John Deegan) and Cassandra Jean Amell (as Mr. Freeze’s wife, Nora).