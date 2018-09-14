Cassandra Jean Amell Joins Arrowverse Crossover as Mr. Freeze's Wife

The Arrowverse crossover is keeping it in the family with its latest addition: Cassandra Jean Amell — the real-life wife of Arrow lead Stephen Amell — will play Nora Fries, the wife of the classic DC Comics villain Mr. Freeze, in the multi-show event, TVLine has learned.

Will the baddie Mr. Freeze himself be appearing in the crossover? A spokesperson for Warner Bros. TV tells TVLine that the extremely chill villain, who on Gotham for example has been played by Nathan Darrow, will not be making an appearance. (Arnold Schwarzenegger also took on the cool role in the 1997 movie Batman & Robin.)

As announced three weeks ago, this season’s three-night, Legends-less event — kicking off Sunday, Dec. 9, with a special airing of The Flash — will not only introduce viewers to Kate Kane aka Gotham vigilante Batwoman (played by Orange Is the New Black’s Ruby Rose), but Superman (Supergirl’s Tyler Hoechlin) will return to the heroic fray as well. The crossover will also introduce Clark Kent’s main squeeze, Daily Planet reporter Lois Lane, who will be portrayed by Grimm vet Elizabeth Tulloch, as revealed earlier on Friday morning.

A former America’s Next Top Model contestant, Cassandra Jean Amell has previously guest-starred on Hart of Dixie, CSI: NY, Mad Men and One Tree Hill.