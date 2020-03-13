Coronavirus Crisis: #OneChicago and NCIS Franchises, SVU and Good Fight Halt Production — View Complete List

The list of TV shows that have shut down production due to coronavirus continues to grow.

CBS TV Studios on Thursday announced that it would delay or halt production on at least a half-dozen series, including the entire NCIS franchise (Los Angeles, New Orleans and Original Flavor), as well as Bull, Dynasty and The Good Fight. Meanwhile, The Neighborhood will film its Season 2 finale without a studio audience.

“Over the past few days, we began making decisions to temporarily postpone production on some of our pilots and current series,” CBS, Paramount Television Studios and Showtime said in a joint statement. “At this time, we are evaluating situations on a case-by-case basis, informed by the best information from health experts and government officials. Some productions may continue as long as they do not involve live audiences and/or environments that are considered at risk. The safety and welfare of our production team is our top priority.”

NBCUniversal has also shut down production on a number of high-profile series. The list includes all of Dick Wolf’s scripted slate — including CBS’ FBI, NBC’s Law & Order: SVU and the #OneChicago franchise (Fire, Med and P.D.) — as well as New Amsterdam and daytime talker The Kelly Clarkson Show.

“The safety and health of our cast, crew and employees is our top priority,” NBCU said. “Where possible, we are pausing production for two weeks as a precautionary measure, following which we will reassess and determine an appropriate start date. In some cases, we are accelerating plans to wrap up physical production.”

Per Deadline, many of the aforementioned series — including Wolf’s procedurals — are not expected to resume production this season. As such, their season orders will come up 1-2 episodes short.

What follows is a list of shows that have halted or delayed production as of press time…

The Amazing Race (CBS)

American Ninja Warrior (NBC)

Angelyne (Peacock; upcoming)

Bull (CBS)

Card Sharks (ABC)

Carnival Row (Amazon Prime Video)

Chicago Fire (NBC)

Chicago Med (NBC)

Chicago P.D. (NBC)

Dynasty (The CW)

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (Disney+; upcoming)

FBI (CBS)

Foundation (Apple TV+; upcoming)

The Good Fight (CBS All Access)

Grace and Frankie (Netflix)

Grey’s Anatomy (ABC)

The Kelly Clarkson Show (syndicated)

Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC)

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (NBC)

Little America (Apple TV+)

The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

NCIS (CBS)

NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS)

NCIS: New Orleans (CBS)

New Amsterdam (NBC)

NeXt (Fox; upcoming)

The Price Is Right (CBS)

Riverdale (The CW)

Russian Doll (Netflix)

Rutherford Falls (Peacock; upcoming)

Survivor (CBS)

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (NBC)

The Wendy Williams Show (syndicated)