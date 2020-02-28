The Amazing Race Halts Production on Season 33 Over Coronavirus Fears

RELATED STORIES Could Coronavirus Impact Comic-Con? TV Studios Keeping Eye on Outbreak

The Amazing Race just hit a serious roadblock: CBS has suspended production on Season 33 of the globe-trotting reality hit over concerns about the coronavirus, according to our sister site Variety.

“Due to increased concerns and uncertainty regarding the coronavirus around the world, CBS and the producers of The Amazing Race have taken the precautionary measure of temporarily suspending production on the 33rd season of the series,” a network spokesperson said in a statement. “All contestants and production staff are in the process of returning home.”

The statement also emphasized that “at this time, no Racers or anyone on the production team traveling with them have contracted the virus, or shown symptoms, and we are not aware of anyone being exposed to it. Out of an abundance of caution, everyone involved in the show will continue to be monitored when they return home. The health and wellbeing of the Racers and the production team are our top priorities.”

Production on Season 33 started a couple weeks ago, with three episodes filmed so far. There’s no word yet on when production might resume again. The series, hosted by Phil Keoghan since its 2001 debut, sends pairs of contestants on a race around the world to compete in a series of international challenges. Season 32, which will air next, has already been filmed, but doesn’t have a premiere date.

The developing coronavirus outbreak is already having an effect on Hollywood: Movie premieres and concerts have been cancelled, and several studios set to appear at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con have told TVLine they’re contemplating pulling out of the annual convention, slated for July, if the outbreak continues to spread.