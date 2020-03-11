Survivor Delays Season 41 and 42 Production Due to 'Unprecedented' Coronavirus Pandemic

RELATED STORIES The Tonight Show, The Daily Show and More Late-Night Series to Forgo Live Audiences Due to Coronavirus Concerns

The global coronavirus crisis has led CBS and the producers of Survivor to delay production on the next two cycles, Seasons 41 and 42.

In a letter to the show’s crew (and obtained by TVLine), host Jeff Probst said, “Due to the growing short-term uncertainty surrounding the global spread of COVID-19 and the corresponding desire for the continued well-being of our amazing crew, we have decided to push back our start date for Survivor Season 41.”

Production on Season 41, which was slated to commence in Fiji on March 24, is now scheduled to begin May 19. That, in turn, pushes production on Season 42 (slated to start on May 24) until later this summer.

“Though Fiji has no reported cases and is beautifully remote, our crew numbers over 400 and are flying in from over 20 different countries, creating a need for more time to fully analyze and create our new production safety plan,” Probst added. “This situation is unprecedented and we are learning more information every day. It is out of concern for the well-being of all of you that we have taken this step.”

A CBS rep confirmed the delay, telling TVLine in a statement, “Due to concerns and uncertainty surrounding the spread of COVID-19 globally, CBS and the producers of Survivor have taken the precautionary measure to delay production on the 41st season, which was set to begin filming later this month in Fiji. Pending worldwide events, the plan is to return to production on May 19th. The health and safety of the castaways and production members is our top priority.”

