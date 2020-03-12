Wendy Williams Show 'Indefinitely' on Hiatus Over Concerns of Coronavirus

RELATED STORIES Tonight Show, Late Night Suspend Production Instead of Moving Forward Without Studio Audiences

Tonight Show, Late Night Suspend Production Instead of Moving Forward Without Studio Audiences The View's Joy Behar to Take Week Off as Precaution Against Coronavirus

Like all hot topics, the coronavirus will not go unaddressed by Wendy Williams. More specifically, The Wendy Williams Show is going on hiatus “indefinitely” in response to the growing pandemic.

In a memo obtained by Deadline, the producers of The Wendy Williams Show informed their staff on Thursday afternoon…

To Our Dedicated Wendy Show Staff: The safety and well-being of our employees is our top priority. Considering the current escalation of the Coronavirus, production will be put on hold, indefinitely. However, the office will remain open for you to pick up any materials or personal items. In place of live shows we will air repeats and we will continue to monitor the situation with the CDC and city officials to determine the best time to return and produce live shows again. Thank you for everything you do and please stay safe!

–

If you’ve been keeping an eye on entertainment news, you’ll know that The Wendy Williams Show is just the latest production to shut down in response to the spread of coronavirus. NBC on Thursday announced that both The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Late Night With Seth Meyers are going on hiatus.

Which of your late-night or daytime fixes will you miss most? Drop your pick in a comment below.