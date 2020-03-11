Riverdale Shuts Down Production on Season 4 After 'Team Member' Comes in Contact With Coronavirus Patient

RELATED STORIES PaleyFest 2020 Postponed Due to Coronavirus Fears; New Dates TBD

PaleyFest 2020 Postponed Due to Coronavirus Fears; New Dates TBD Supernatural Favorite Crosses Over to Legends of Tomorrow -- See Photos

Production of Riverdale‘s current fourth season has been shut down after a member of the cast/crew came in contact with an individual who tested positive for coronavirus (aka COVID-19).

“We have been made aware that a team member from ‘Riverdale,’ which is produced in Vancouver, was recently in contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19. The team member is currently receiving medical evaluation,” said a Warner Bros. TV spokesperson in a statement to TVLine. “We are working closely with the appropriate authorities and health agencies in Vancouver to identify and contact all individuals who may have come into direct contact with our team member. The health and safety of our employees, casts and crews is always our top priority. We have and will continue to take precautions to protect everyone who works on our productions around the world. Out of an abundance of caution, production on Riverdale is currently suspended.”

News of Riverdale‘s work stoppage arrives on the same day that the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic. The CW drama was in the middle of shooting Episode 20 (of 22) when the shutdown occurred.