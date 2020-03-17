Young and Restless, Bold and Beautiful Pause Production Due to Coronavirus

The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful have joined an ever-growing list of shows halting production in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.

According to our sister site Deadline, the suspensions begin today and will continue for two weeks, though it remains to be seen if either series will be able to resume production at that time.

The soap operas join more than 100 other shows (view complete list here) that are on an indefinite production hiatus due to concerns about the virus, including fellow sudser General Hospital and daytime series like The Ellen DeGeneres Show and The Price Is Right. The Coronavirus Effect: Every TV Delay and Cancellation

In just a matter of days, the coronavirus outbreak has had a major impact on the entertainment industry. Production suspensions have also impacted the broadcast networks’ new pilots, and several series — such as NBC comedy Superstore — may not be able to complete their current seasons at all.

Fan conventions, sporting events and annual industry staples such as the May upfronts have also been affected; scroll through the gallery at right for a complete list of cancellations and postponements.

But Young and the Restless fans need not worry about the show’s fate otherwise: It scored a four-season renewal at CBS in January.