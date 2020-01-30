Young and Restless Seals Blockbuster 4-Season (!!) Renewal Deal at CBS

The Young and the Restless to Days of Our Lives: We’ll see your one-season renewal and raise you three.

On the heels of Days‘ official pickup at NBC, CBS has renewed fellow sudser Y&R for four — count ’em, four — more seasons. The blockbuster deal ensures that daytime’s No. 1 soap will be around through (at least) the 2023-24 TV season.

There’s also good news for fans of CBS’ other soap, The Bold and the Beautiful. An Eye insider tells TVLine that B&B is already in the midst of a three-season renewal pact that will keep it on the air through the 2021-22 TV season.

The 48-year-old Y&R has maintained its position as No. 1 soap for 33 years running. The past season marked cast member Melody Thomas Scott's 40th year with the show. Her leading man, Eric Braeden, will mark the same milestone next month. B&B, meanwhile, recently marked its 33rd anniversary.

“Having the No. 1 show for any length of time in any daypart is a tremendous accomplishment,” declared CBS president Kelly Kahl,in a statement. “But The Young and the Restless has been daytime’s top drama for over three decades. The last time any other show was on top, Ronald Reagan was president, and the Berlin Wall was still standing. It’s a remarkable achievement and a testament to the extraordinary cast, gifted writers, talented producers and supremely passionate fans, as well as our tremendous partnership with [Y&R‘s studio] Sony Pictures Television.”

Unlike Y&R, B&B and Days, daytime’s fourth and final soap, ABC’s General Hospital, is not on a traditional renewal cycle.