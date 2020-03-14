Superstore Cuts Season Short Due to Coronavirus — Will America Ferrera's Amy Get a Proper Farewell?

America Ferrera‘s big farewell as Amy may be pushed to next fall. The exiting Superstore actress confirmed on Friday that NBC’s No. 1 comedy is shutting down production on Season 5 sooner than anticipated due to the coronavirus pandemic, a move that could inhibit the show’s ability to properly conclude her character’s storyline.

“Today is unexpectedly my last day shooting on Superstore for this season,” Ferrera announced in an Instagram story late Friday. “We are shutting down production, as they are all shows on the Universal lot.”

An NBC insider confirms that Superstore will not be able to shoot its planned season finale — episode 22 — as a result of the widespread coronavirus-fueled work stoppage gripping Hollywood. As a result, the penultimate 21st episode, which wrapped production on Friday, will now function as the Season 5 finale.

In the aforementioned Instagram story, Ferrera hinted that she might return next season to ensure Amy gets a proper goodbye. “I assume [this] means we’ll be coming back when things clear up to finish Amy’s storyline,” she said. “But I’m about to shoot my last scene [of Season 5]… right now.” The Coronavirus Effect: Every TV Delay and Cancellation

It was two weeks ago (during simpler times!) that Ferrera announced that she was leaving Superstore after five seasons to “start the next chapter for my family and my career.”

Superstore is one of 70+ series (view complete list) permanently halting or delaying production on their current seasons amid the escalating global coronavirus crisis.

An NBC spokesperson declined to comment for this story.