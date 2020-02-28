America Ferrera Leaving Superstore

Here’s an announcement that is sure to send shockwaves through Cloud 9: Superstore star and executive producer America Ferrera is leaving NBC’s No. 1 comedy, which has already been renewed for a sixth season. She will make her final appearance as store manager Amy Sosa in the Season 5 finale (airing Thursday, April 16 at 8/7c).

“The last five years on Superstore have been some of the most rewarding, enriching and enjoyable years of my career,” Ferrera said in a statement. “Producing, directing and acting with this wonderful cast and crew has given me opportunities to grow as a person and storyteller. I’m so grateful to my partners at NBC and Universal Television for the support and belief they have always placed in the show, and I’m most thankful to the brilliant [series creator] Justin Spitzer for creating the funny, smart and relevant world of Superstore and inviting me to be a part of it. As I start the next chapter for my family and career, I wish only the best, and much continued success, to my beloved Superstore family.”

Added Lisa Katz and Tracey Pakosta, Co-Presidents of Scripted Programming at NBC Entertainment, “America’s immeasurable contributions to Superstore, both in front of and behind the camera as well as an ambassador for the show, can’t possibly be quantified. We feel so fortunate to call her both a colleague and friend.” TV Stars' Most Shocking Exits

There is no word yet on Amy’s exit storyline, though the seeds have been planted for Ferrera’s character to move up to Cloud 9 corporate and leave Store 1217 behind. In Season 5, the character has softened her anti-corporate stance, while her boyfriend Jonah (played by Ben Feldman) remains dedicated to starting a workers union.

Ferrera’s exit comes at the end of the Superstore‘s first season without the aforementioned Spitzer at the helm. Fellow EPs Gabe Miller and Jonathan Green took over showrunning duties in Season 5.

Superstore was recently renewed for Season 6, which will kick off with its 100th episode. That milestone will now double as the first episode in the series’ post-Amy era.

Are you saddened/shocked/disappointed about Ferrera’s Superstore departure? Sound off in Comments.