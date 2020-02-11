Superstore Renewed for Season 6

In a world where retail is on its very last legs, Cloud 9 continues to defy the odds.

NBC has renewed Superstore for Season 6, which will kick off with its landmark 100th episode.

America Ferrera leads an ensemble cast as Amy, an employee-turned-manager at the aforementioned big-box store. Ben Feldman, Lauren Ash, Colton Dunn, Nico Santos, Nichole Bloom, Kaliko Kauahu and Mark McKinney round out the ensemble. 2020 Broadcast-TV Renewal Scorecard

“We’re thrilled that Superstore continues to speak to many important and topical issues while simultaneously being hilarious,” Lisa Katz and Tracey Pakosta, Co-Presidents of Scripted Programming for NBC Entertainment, said in a statement.

The pick-up follows a previous renewal for fellow Thursday-night sitcom Brooklyn Nine-Nine, which secured an eighth-season order a full three months before its Season 7 debut. Superstore and B99 are NBC’s only returning comedies heading into the 2020-2021 TV season, with fellow veterans The Good Place and Will & Grace set to end their runs after four and 11 seasons, respectively. Also returning next season is This Is Us, which was handed a multi-season renewal in May and will continue through at least Season 6.

Fourteen episodes into Season 5, Superstore is averaging over a 0.7 demo rating along with 2.8 million total viewers, easily ranking No. 1 among all NBC comedies in both measures. With Live+7 DVR playback factored in , those numbers swell to 1.1 and 3.8 million.

TVLine’s Broadcast-TV Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect Superstore‘s renewal. Are you looking forward to another season?