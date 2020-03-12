Grey's Anatomy Halts Production on Season 16 Due to Coronavirus Crisis

RELATED STORIES Million Little Things Recap: Is Eddie's Dark Secret What We Think It Is?

Add Grey’s Anatomy to the growing list of TV series suspending production due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Out of an abundance of caution, production is postponed on Grey’s Anatomy effective immediately,” showrunner/EP Krista Vernoff, director/EP Debbie Allen and line producer James Williams said in a letter to the ABC drama’s cast and crew on Thursday. “We are going home now for at least two weeks and waiting to see how the coronavirus situation evolves. This decision was made to ensure the health and safety of the whole cast and crew and the safety of our loved ones outside of work, and it was made in accordance with Mayor Garcetti’s suggestion that we not gather in groups of more than 50.

“Stay safe, stay healthy, stay hydrated, stay home as much as possible, and wash your hands frequently,” the trio added. “Please take care of yourselves and each other. As updates come in, we will keep you informed. Thank you for all that you do!”

The shutdown occurred following production of Episode 21, four shy of Season 16’s 25-episode order.

Other shows halting work on their current seasons due to the coronavirus outbreak are the The CW’s Riverdale, Netflix’s Russian Doll, Apple TV+’s The Morning Show and NBC’s America’s Got Talent.