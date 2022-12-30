Seems like the recent goings-on at HBO Max even has the King in the North and his ilk unsure of where they stand.

In a new post on his Not a Blog, Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin offers an update on the show’s multiple spinoffs, which are in the works at WarnerMedia. “Some of those are moving faster than others, as is always the case with development,” he writes. “None have been greenlit yet, though we are hoping… maybe soon.”

He continues: “A couple have been shelved, but I would not agree that they are dead. You can take something off the shelf as easily as you can put it on the shelf. All the changes at HBO Max have impacted us, certainly.”

Martin refers to the streaming site’s recent run of cancellations, which included Minx, Legendary, FBoy Island, Sweet: Life Los Angeles and Love Life. Meanwhile, HBO axed The Nevers and Westworld and removed both, as well as a selection of cancelled HBO Max and HBO series, from HBO Max’s library.

House of the Dragon, the Thrones spinoff which aired its Season 1 finale on HBO in October. It has already been renewed for Season 2, which likely will not air until 2024 at the earliest.

TVLine has reached out to HBO for comment.

House of the Dragon, which centers on the fall of House Targaryen, is the first Thrones prequel to be ordered to series. In late 2019, HBO officially passed on its first post-Thrones spinoff, a pilot from Jane Goldman staring Naomi Watts (Twin Peaks). Other spinoff ideas reportedly in the works include: a Jon Snow-centric show in which Kit Harington would reprise his King in the North role from the original series; an animated drama that would cater to an adult audience; and a series based on Martin’s Dunk and Egg novellas, which chronicle the adventures of Dunk (aka Ser Duncan the Tall) and Egg (Aegon V Targaryen).

In 2021, HBO boss Casey Bloys told TVLine, “Obviously, we know George has this incredible world with all of this really rich and complicated history and all of these characters. So we’ve been trying to be thoughtful about what are the stories that are worth telling. What would be exciting? What would fans love?” he said. “Dunk and Egg is one of those, but not the only one.” Ideally, he added, “We’ll let the creative dictate where we end up.”

What are your hopes for potential Game of Thrones spinoffs? Sound off in the comments!