A Game of Thrones Animated Series Is Reportedly in the Works at HBO Max— Would You Watch?

Yet another Game of Thrones iteration reportedly is in development, this time at HBO Max.

The streaming service is in the very early stages of development on an animated drama that would cater to an adult audience and would have the same feel as the original series, per The Hollywood Reporter.

If the project comes to fruition, it would join several other Thrones-related offshoots in various stages of development. A prequel titled House of the Dragon was ordered to series at HBO in late 2019 and will follow Daenerys’ (and Jon’s) ancestors in House Targaryen as the storied family begins its legendary fall. The series was co-created by Thrones author George R.R. Martin and Ryan J. Condal (Colony), and it stars Matt Smith (Doctor Who), Paddy Considine (The Outsider) and Olivia Cooke (Bates Motel). Thrones director Miguel Sapochnik and Condal will serve as co-showrunners.

In addition, the premium cable network also reportedly is developing a series based on Martin’s Dunk and Egg novellas, which chronicle the adventures of Dunk (aka Ser Duncan the Tall) and Egg (Aegon V Targaryen).

Reps for HBO Max declined to comment for this story.

The thought of an animated Thrones series aimed at adults made us wonder: Would you want to watch such a spinoff? So weigh in via the poll below, then hit the comments with your thoughts about the potential venture!