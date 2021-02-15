Game of Thrones Spinoffs: HBO Boss Says 'What Would Fans Love?' Will Guide Major Decisions

RELATED STORIES Where's Lovecraft Country's Season 2 Renewal? HBO Boss Offers Update

In 2017, when news broke of HBO’s development of multiple Game of Thrones spinoffs, author George R.R. Martin blogged about which of his works would and wouldn’t be prequel fodder.

He made it clear that his Tales of Dunk and Egg novellas were off the table… though they’re now the basis for one of several spinoff concepts at the premium cabler.

“We’re not doing Dunk & Egg,” Martin wrote on his personal blog at the time. “Eventually, sure, I’d love that, and so would many of you. But I’ve only written and published three novellas to date, and there are at least seven or eight or 10 more I want to write.”

He continued: “We all know how slow I am, and how fast a television show can move,” alluding to Game of Thrones‘ final seasons — which outpaced his A Song of Ice and Fire novels on which they were based —”where the show gets ahead of the books.”

HBO and HBO Max chief content officer Casey Bloys would not address the Dunk and Egg change-up specifically when TVLine recently spoke with him, but he stressed that the spinoff concepts that move forward will be the ones that are the strongest based on several measures.

“Obviously, we know George has this incredible world with all of this really rich and complicated history and all of these characters. So we’ve been trying to be thoughtful about what are the stories that are worth telling. What would be exciting? What would fans love?” he said. “Dunk and Egg is one of those, but not the only one.”

Bloys added that HBO also would take into account what the network — and the creators with which it partners — are most excited about, story-wise. Ideally, he said, “We’ll let the creative dictate where we end up.”

The first spinoff ordered to series, House of the Dragon, is a prequel that will chronicle House Targaryen’s epic downfall. Its cast includes Matt Smith (Doctor Who), Paddy Considine (The Outsider) and Rhys Ifans (Berlin Station). That series will start production in April.

Have thoughts on Dunk and Egg or any of the other Thrones spinoffs? We want to hear them! Drop a note in the comments.