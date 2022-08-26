House of the Dragon Renewed: HBO's Game of Thrones Prequel Gets Season 2

Gods be good, indeed: House of the Dragon, HBO’s Game of Thrones prequel series, has been renewed for Season 2 just six days after its series debut.

According to data provided by HBO, House of the Dragon‘s series premiere was an unqualified success for the premium cabler, notching 9.986 million viewers across linear and HBO Max platforms in the United States to become HBO’s most-watched premiere for a new original series in the network’s history. Cable TV Scorecard: Renewals, Cancellations and Premiere Dates

“We are beyond proud of what the entire House of the Dragon team has accomplished with Season 1,” HBO Programming EVP Francesca Orsi said in a statement. “Our phenomenal cast and crew undertook a massive challenge and exceeded all expectations, delivering a show that has already established itself as must-see-TV. A huge thank you to [series co-creators] George [R.R. Martin], Ryan [Condal] and Miguel [Sapochnik] for leading us on this journey. We couldn’t be more excited to continue bringing to life the epic saga of House Targaryen with Season 2.”

Set two centuries before the events of the mothership series, House of the Dragon chronicles the fall of House Targaryen, pulling from Fire & Blood, a compendium written by George R. R. Martin that elaborates on the Targaryen family’s history. The major players of the show’s sizable cast include Paddy Considine as King Viserys Targaryen, Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen, Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower, Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen and Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower.

House of the Dragon‘s Season 2 pickup has been added to our Cable Renewal Scorecard.