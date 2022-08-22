House of the Dragon Soars as HBO's Most Watched Premiere Ever

In HBO’s personal game of thrones, House of the Dragon is already king.

Nearly 10 million viewers (9.986 million to be exact) watched the Game of Thrones prequel’s premiere on Sunday night, across linear and HBO Max platforms in the U.S. That gives House of the Dragon the largest premiere audience for a new original series in the network’s history.

“It was wonderful to see millions of Game of Thrones fans return with us to Westeros last night,” HBO and HBO Max’s Chief Content Officer Casey Bloys said in a statement. “House of the Dragon features an incredibly talented cast and crew who poured their heart and soul into the production, and we’re ecstatic with viewers’ positive response. We look forward to sharing with audiences what else George, Ryan, and Miguel have in store for them this season.”

TVLine readers gave the much-ballyhooed series premiere an average grade of “A-“; read our recap and post mortem.

Additionally, leading up to the premiere of House of the Dragon, the library of original Game of Thrones episodes just wrapped its strongest week yet on HBO Max, capping a seven-week stretch of week-over-week growth in engagement. The weekly average for Game of Thrones viewing in August thus far is nearly 90 percent above June and nearly 50 percent higher than July.

Did you make the return trip to Westeros on Sunday? Will you be returning next week? Drop a comment with your thoughts on House of the Dragon below.