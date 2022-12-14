Westworld, Raised by Wolves, Nevers and Others to Be Shopped to Free Streamers After HBO Max Removal

Several of the series that are being unceremoniously removed from HBO Max are likely to wind up on free, ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) services such as Pluto TV, Tubi and Peacock.

In the wake of a slew of concerning reports this week, Warner Bros. Discovery has affirmed that it decided to license certain HBO and HBO Max original programming to third party FAST services, since the company has yet to build one of its own. The move is expected to “drive new, expanded audiences for these series,” WBD said in a press release.

(FAST services include but are not limited to the likes of Pluto TV, Xumo, Tubi, Peacock, The Roku Channel and Amazon Freevee, though WBD did not single out any by name as possible buyers.)

The titles set to leave HBO Max and be shopped to FAST services are:

Westworld

The Nevers (whose Season 1B has yet to be released anywhere)

Raised by Wolves

FBOY Island

Legendary

Finding Magic Mike

Head of the Class

The Time Traveler’s Wife

Meanwhile, the five series listed below will also be coming off HBO Max in the coming days. But while HBO Max will be speaking with each of those programs’ studio partner about opportunities to “expand the reach of the shows” (such as via FAST deals), in the cases below the studio partner is free to shop their series around to, well, whomever.

Gordita Chronicles

Love Life

Made for Love

The Garcias

Minx

Warner Bros. Discovery will announce details about its own long-term FAST offering in 2023.