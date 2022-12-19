December TV Bloodbath Poll: 17 Shows Cancelled (So Far) — Which Casualty Hurt the Most? Vote!

The TV biz has the bah humbug blues.

A total of 17 series were laid to rest in December — and there’s still 10 days left in the month!

Not surprisingly, the body count was highest at HBO/HBO Max, which axed seven programs during the first two weeks of December, including Joss Whedon’s troubled The Nevers, anthology rom-com Love Life, ’70s sex satire Minx, voguing competition Legendary, dating romp FBoy Island, Issa Rae’s Sweet Life: Los Angeles and bilingual comedy Los Espookys.

Netflix shuttered four shows, including much-maligned workplace comedy Blockbuster, fantasy drama Warrior Nun, cult fave The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself and Mike Flanagan’s latest horror show The Midnight Club.

Shockingly, only one of December’s dozen-plus casualties hail from one of the five beleaguered broadcast networks (we’re looking at you Monarch). But, again, the month is young.

Which of the holiday season’s fatal blows hit you hardest? Think long and hard about the options and then cast your ballot below. And then head to the comments to explain your choice.