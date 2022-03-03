TV Ratings: Fire, Med Lead Night; CW Dramas Flat With Season (?) Finales

In the latest TV show ratings, NBC’s Chicago Fire led Wednesday in the demo, while Med delivered the night’s biggest audience. Renew/Cancel Forecast!

Med drew 6.9 million total viewers and a 0.7 rating, dipping a bit week-to-week, while Fire (6.7 mil/0.8) and P.D. (5.7 mil/0.7, read recap) were steady.

Over on The CW, Legends (490K/0.1, TVLine reader grade “A-“; read post mortem and exit news) added a few eyeballs with its season (series?) finale, while Batwoman (410K/0.1, TVLine reader grade “B+”; read recap and post mortem) posted its second-smallest audience with its season (series??) finale. Both were flat in the demo.

Fox’s I Can See Your Voice (1.9 mil/0.3) hit an all-time demo low, while the newly renewed Next Level Chef (1.8 mil/0.4) was steady with its freshman finale.

CBS’ Amazing Race (3.8 mil/0.7, TVLine reader grade “A”; read recap) rose to five- and six-week highs with its finale, while Good Sam (1.8 mil/0.2) hit and matched season lows.

Over on ABC, Goldbergs (3.2 mil/0.5), Wonder Years 2.2 mil/0.3), Home Economics (1.8 mil/0.2) and Million Little Things (1.7 mil/0.2, read recap) all tied demo lows, while The Conners (3.2 mil/0.4, reader grade “B+”; read recap) hit a new demo low.

