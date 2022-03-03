×

TV Ratings: Fire, Med Lead Night; CW Dramas Flat With Season (?) Finales

Chicago Fire
In the latest TV show ratings, NBC’s Chicago Fire led Wednesday in the demo, while Med delivered the night’s biggest audience.

Med drew 6.9 million total viewers and a 0.7 rating, dipping a bit week-to-week, while Fire (6.7 mil/0.8) and P.D. (5.7 mil/0.7, read recap) were steady.

Over on The CW, Legends (490K/0.1, TVLine reader grade “A-“; read post mortem and exit news) added a few eyeballs with its season (series?) finale, while Batwoman (410K/0.1, TVLine reader grade “B+”; read recap and post mortem) posted its second-smallest audience with its season (series??) finale. Both were flat in the demo.

Fox’s I Can See Your Voice (1.9 mil/0.3) hit an all-time demo low, while the newly renewed Next Level Chef (1.8 mil/0.4) was steady with its freshman finale.

CBS’ Amazing Race (3.8 mil/0.7, TVLine reader grade “A”; read recap) rose to five- and six-week highs with its finale, while Good Sam (1.8 mil/0.2) hit and matched season lows.

Over on ABC, Goldbergs (3.2 mil/0.5), Wonder Years 2.2 mil/0.3), Home Economics (1.8 mil/0.2) and Million Little Things (1.7 mil/0.2, read recap) all tied demo lows, while The Conners (3.2 mil/0.4, reader grade “B+”; read recap) hit a new demo low.

