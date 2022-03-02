Next Level Chef Renewed, Ranks No. 2 Among Fox Entertainment Programs

Next Level Chef is cooking with gas, and as such has been renewed by Fox for a second season — just hours ahead of its freshman finale (airing tonight at 9/8c). 'Missing' Shows, Found! MasterChef Junior, Spin the Wheel and More

Averaging a 1.1 demo rating (with Live+7 DVR playback factored in), the Gordon Ramsay-hosted, three-story cooking competition ties 9-1-1: Lone Star for second amongst the 19 entertainment programs Fox has aired this TV season, trailing only 9-1-1 and The Masked Singer. Its average audience of 4.2 million meanwhile ranks sixth among that group.

Estimable numbers aside, Fox also has an extra 20 or so hours of primetime to fill next TV season, now that Thursday Night Football is a Prime Video exclusive.

“We’re always thrilled when a new series resonates with audiences,” Fox Entertainment alternative programing president Rob Wade said in a statement, “but in this case, we’re doubly so, because this one was the first to come out of our new venture with Gordon and Studio Ramsay Global.”

Added Ramsay himself: “With audiences as excited about the new show as we are, we can’t wait to introduce another group of incredibly talented chefs in Season 1.”

In the Season 1 finale, airing tonight (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX, Ramsey and fellow chefs/judges chefs Nyesha Arrington and Richard Blais challenge the final three contestants to create three dishes in 90 minutes — on all three levels. The contestants are instructed to create an appetizer in the basement (not a euphemism!)… a seafood dish in the middle kitchen… and a meat-focused dish in the top-level kitchen. The best chef will receive a $250,000 grand prize and a year-long mentorship with the three judges.