Bob Saget Dies: ABC News Breaks Into America's Funniest Videos to Announce OG Host's Passing — Watch

ABC on Sunday interrupted its East Coast broadcast of AFV (fka America’s Funniest Videos) to announce the death of the program’s original host, Bob Saget.

According to a tweet from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Orlando, Grand Lakes on Sunday “about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget and pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case.”

An official cause of death remains unclear. Saget was 65.

AFHV debuted in November 1989 as a standalone special (co-hosted by Saget, then on ABC’s Full House, and Kellie Martin of ABC’s Life Goes On), then was ordered to series and debuted January 1990.

Saget served as host until the end of his contract in May 1997, and was eventually first replaced with comedian John Fugelsang and model Daisy Fuentes. He had returned three times since: to co-host a 20th anniversary special in 2009 (with future host Tom Bergeron), for a cameo at the end of Bergeron’s final episode in May 2015; and as a co-host a 30th anniversary special in 2019, alongside Bergeron and future host Alfonso Ribeiro.

Saget was, of course, best known as Full House’s lovable patriarch Danny Tanner. He starred on the ABC sitcom during the entirety of its run, from 1987 to 1995. He reprised his signature role in 2016 for the Netflix revival Fuller House. The sequel series ran for five seasons and ended in 2020.