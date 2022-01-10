Full House's Lori Loughlin 'Devastated' in Wake of Bob Saget's Death

Lori Loughlin is remembering former Full House co-star Bob Saget for his “kind heart and quick wit” following his sudden death at the age of 65. TV Stars We Lost in 2021

“Words cannot begin to express how devastated I am,” Loughlin said in a statement to TVLine. “Bob was more than my friend; he was my family. I will miss his kind heart and quick wit. Thank you for a lifetime of wonderful memories and laughter. I love you, Bobby.”

Saget played lovable patriarch Danny Tanner on ABC’s Full House for eight seasons, between 1987 and 1995. He reprised his role in 2016 for the Netflix revival Fuller House, which ran for five seasons and ended in 2020. Loughlin co-starred as Danny’s sister-in-law and longtime Wake Up, San Francisco co-host Rebecca Donaldson.

Full House‘s John Stamos, Dave Coulier, Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Andrea Barber, Scott Weinger and Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen have all paid their respects. Additional tributes can be found here.

According to the Orange County (Fla.) Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grand Lakes on Sunday “about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget and pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case.” An official cause of death remains unclear.

