Candace Cameron Bure Remembers TV Dad Bob Saget as 'One of the Best Human Beings I've Ever Known'

Full House‘s Candace Cameron Bure is at a loss for words following the shocking death of TV dad Bob Saget, who died Sunday at the age of 65. TV Stars We Lost in 2021

“I don’t know what to say 💔,” Bure wrote on Twitter. “I have no words. Bob was one of the best humans beings I’ve ever known in my life. I loved him so much.”

Fellow Full House vet John Stamos previously released a statement regarding Saget’s death, which you can read here.

According to a tweet from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Orlando, Grand Lakes on Sunday “about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget and pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case.”

An official cause of death remains unclear.

Saget played lovable patriarch Danny Tanner on ABC’s Full House for eight seasons, between 1987 and 1995. He reprised his role in 2016 for the Netflix revival Fuller House, which ran for five seasons and ended in 2020. Bure co-starred as Danny’s oldest daughter D.J.

