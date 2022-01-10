Full House's Jodie Sweetin Remembers Bob Saget as 'Best TV Dad Ever'

The last of Bob Saget‘s Full House daughters is turning to social media to pay her respects to the “best TV dad ever.” TV Stars We Lost in 2021

“There aren’t enough words to express what I’m feeling today,” Jodie Sweetin, who played Stephanie Judith Tanner, wrote on Instagram. “Nor are they big enough to capture even a slice of who he was. One thing I do know is that we never missed a chance to tell each other, ‘I love you.’ Every time we talked, there were at least three or four exchanged at the end of a conversation, whether it was text, phone call or in person. And he usually had to have the last word, ‘I love you more.'”

Sweetin went on to write that Saget was a “wonderful human being,” someone who “could drive you nuts at times, and he knew it, but who was so genuine that you couldn’t even get that frustrated,” she said. “Someone who would also call and profusely apologize for at LEAST 15 minutes if he thought he MAY have perhaps said something he shouldn’t have or thought maybe he took a joke too far. He was a genuinely kind spirit who made it through so much in his life, and was most happy when he was helping others. Whether it was personally or through SO many of his different avenues of philanthropy. He gave great hugs too. I would always say ‘you’re the best TV dad ever.’ And he was.”

“I’ll miss you, Bob,” Sweetin concluded. “I’ll make sure and tell an inappropriate joke at your funeral. In your honor. I know you would’ve wanted that. But you were supposed to be here longer… How Rude.”

TV sister Candace Cameron Bure responded to Sweetin’s tribute almost immediately, adding: “Everyone needs to read this. You said it best, Jodes. I just couldn’t get the words out. And I don’t know if I’ll be able to for a long while. I love you, sister.”

Saget played lovable patriarch Danny Tanner on ABC’s Full House for eight seasons, between 1987 and 1995. He reprised his role in 2016 for the Netflix revival Fuller House, which ran for five seasons and ended in 2020. Sweetin appeared throughout all 13 seasons as aforementioned middle child Stephanie.

According to the Orange County (Fla.) Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grand Lakes on Sunday “about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget and pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case.” An official cause of death remains unclear.

Fellow Full House vets Bure, John Stamos, Dave Coulier, Lori Loughlin, Andrea Barber, Scott Weinger, and Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen have all released statements regarding Saget’s death, which you can find here.