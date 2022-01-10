Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Remember Full House's Bob Saget as 'Most Loving, Compassionate and Generous Man'

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen are paying their respects to Full House dad Bob Saget, who died on Jan. 9 at the age of 65. TV Stars We Lost in 2021

“Bob was the most loving, compassionate and generous man. We are deeply saddened that he is no longer with us but know that he will continue to be by our side to guide us as gracefully as he always has,” the siblings said in a statement obtained by People. “We are thinking of his daughters, wife and family and are sending our condolences.”

Fellow Full House co-stars John Stamos and Candace Cameron Bure previously released statements regarding Saget’s death, which you can read here and here.

According to a tweet from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Orlando, Grand Lakes on Sunday “about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget and pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case.”

An official cause of death remains unclear.

Saget played lovable patriarch Danny Tanner on ABC’s Full House for eight seasons, between 1987 and 1995. He reprised his role in 2016 for the Netflix revival Fuller House, which ran for five seasons and ended in 2020. The Olsen twins co-starred as Danny’s youngest daughter, Michelle, for Full House‘s entire run, but did not return for Netflix’s continuation.

Additional tributes for Saget are being shared here.