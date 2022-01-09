Bob Saget Remembered by Co-Stars and Fellow Comedians: 'There Wasn't a Kinder Person in Hollywood'

Tributes are flooding in for Bob Saget from those who knew and worked with the actor, following news of his sudden death on Sunday.

Saget was best known for playing Danny Tanner on ABC’s Full House (1987–1995), a role he later reprised on Netflix’s Fuller House (2016–2020). He also famously served as host of America’s Funniest Home Videos (1989–1997), and provided the narration for CBS’ How I Met Your Mother (2005–2014).

“Nov. 8 was the last day I saw Bob Saget,” writes Elias Harger, who played Saget’s grandson Max on Fuller House. “I was at the showing of my friend McKenna’s movie, Ghostbusters. It was a chance meeting. He will always be my Grandpa Danny. Bob was the true patriarch of Fuller House. He was a warm and loving man. I will miss him a lot. I’m literally in shock.”

Soni Nicole Bringas, who played Ramona Gibbler on Fuller House, reacted on her Instagram story, posting, “A terribly sad day.”

You can read standalone news stories about the reactions from Full House co-stars John Stamos and Candace Cameron Bure.

“I’m so shocked at [Bob Saget]’s passing,” writes comedian Joel McHale. “One of the most kind [and] thoughtful people I’ve ever come across, [and] he just happened to be one of the funniest on the planet. I will miss you so much Bob. Love you dear friend.”

“I’m speechless,” writes Kat Dennings, who played Saget’s daughter on The WB’s Raising Dad (2001–2002). “Bob Saget was the best. So kind. I was his TV daughter for one season and he was generous, protective, caring and wonderful. He talked about his kids constantly. Rest In Peace.” She also shared this photo of the cast:

Read on for more tributes to Saget from some of the biggest names in the business:

How I Met Your Mother co-creator Craig Thomas:

Oh no. RIP Bob Saget. Truly one of the nicest guys and so funny. Very sad. — marc maron (@marcmaron) January 10, 2022

I am extremely saddened to just hear of the passing of my friend Bob Saget. You were always hilarious and kind. You made my life and so many other peoples lives better Bob. Rest In Peace. — Tom Green (@tomgreenlive) January 10, 2022

Seeing this tweet from B.J. six days ago and I agree. You couldn’t find a nicer or sharper wit than Bob Saget. Shocked and devastated. 💔💔💔 https://t.co/QgiYCW5H92 — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) January 10, 2022

There wasn’t a kinder person in Hollywood than Bob Saget. I am having trouble wrapping my head around this. I do not want to believe this. It’s all too much to handle. — Josh Gad (@joshgad) January 10, 2022

Bob Saget was as lovely a human as he was funny. And to my mind, he was hilarious. We were close friends and I could not have loved him more. pic.twitter.com/TM8r1hzCfO — Norman Lear (@TheNormanLear) January 10, 2022

Bob Saget…

Just the funniest and nicest… — Jon Stewart (@jonstewart) January 10, 2022

