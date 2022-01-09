×

Bob Saget Remembered by Co-Stars and Fellow Comedians: 'There Wasn't a Kinder Person in Hollywood'

Bob Saget Dead
Tributes are flooding in for Bob Saget from those who knew and worked with the actor, following news of his sudden death on Sunday.

Saget was best known for playing Danny Tanner on ABC’s Full House (1987–1995), a role he later reprised on Netflix’s Fuller House (2016–2020). He also famously served as host of America’s Funniest Home Videos (1989–1997), and provided the narration for CBS’ How I Met Your Mother (2005–2014).

“Nov. 8 was the last day I saw Bob Saget,” writes Elias Harger, who played Saget’s grandson Max on Fuller House. “I was at the showing of my friend McKenna’s movie, Ghostbusters. It was a chance meeting. He will always be my Grandpa Danny. Bob was the true patriarch of Fuller House. He was a warm and loving man. I will miss him a lot. I’m literally in shock.”

Soni Nicole Bringas, who played Ramona Gibbler on Fuller House, reacted on her Instagram story, posting, “A terribly sad day.”

“I’m so shocked at [Bob Saget]’s passing,” writes comedian Joel McHale. “One of the most kind [and] thoughtful people I’ve ever come across, [and] he just happened to be one of the funniest on the planet. I will miss you so much Bob. Love you dear friend.”

“I’m speechless,” writes Kat Dennings, who played Saget’s daughter on The WB’s Raising Dad (2001–2002). “Bob Saget was the best. So kind. I was his TV daughter for one season and he was generous, protective, caring and wonderful. He talked about his kids constantly. Rest In Peace.” She also shared this photo of the cast:

Read on for more tributes to Saget from some of the biggest names in the business:

How will you choose to remember Saget? Drop a comment with your thoughts on his career below.

