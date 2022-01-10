Josh Radnor 'Endlessly Grateful That HIMYM Brought Bob Saget Into My Life'

Josh Radnor late Sunday night paid a most heartfelt tribute to the late Bob Saget, “the older wiser ‘me’ for nine years on How I Met Your Mother” (as the CBS sitcom’s Future Ted/narrator).

Saget died on Sunday at the age of 65. According to the Orange County (Fla.) Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grand Lakes on Sunday “about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget and pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case.” An official cause of death remains unclear.

Saget for How I Met Your Mother‘s entire nine-season run provided the voice of Future Ted Mosby, who famously framed the sitcom by telling his kids, from off-camera, about [see series title]. Radnor starred as present-day Ted.

Read Radnor's full, tweeted remembrance below.