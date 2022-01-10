Josh Radnor 'Endlessly Grateful That HIMYM Brought Bob Saget Into My Life'

Josh Radnor late Sunday night paid a most heartfelt tribute to the late Bob Saget, “the older wiser ‘me’ for nine years on How I Met Your Mother” (as the CBS sitcom’s Future Ted/narrator).
Saget died on Sunday at the age of 65. According to the Orange County (Fla.) Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grand Lakes on Sunday “about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget and pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case.” An official cause of death remains unclear.
Saget for How I Met Your Mother‘s entire nine-season run provided the voice of Future Ted Mosby, who famously framed the sitcom by telling his kids, from off-camera, about [see series title]. Radnor starred as present-day Ted.
Read Radnor’s full, tweeted remembrance below.
Bob Saget was the older wiser ‘me’ for nine years on How I Met Your Mother. He was the kindest, loveliest, funniest, most supportive man. The easiest person to be around. A mensch among mensches.
.
I had so much imposter syndrome when HIMYM started, thought I’d be found out, kicked off set and sent home. When I’d run into Bob on the Fox lot in those early days he’d gush over my performance and tell me how he was studying me to make sure his vocal performance felt right.
.
This man that I’d delighted in seeing on TV for years cheering me on, letting me know I had a right to be there and playing that character… I can’t overstate how meaningful his words were. (He also, true to form, told me jokes that I cannot tell here or in polite company.)
.
We had a very special bond from Day 1, were never out of touch for long. We found a way to grab dinner once a year, even after HIMYM wrapped. We went to see each other in our Broadway plays. We talked a lot about how to live a meaningful life amidst all the chaos.
.
Bob loved his daughters so much. He loved making people laugh. He never missed a birthday text. He raised millions of dollars for scleroderma research. [His sister Gay died from the disease at age 47.] He proved you could be funny and successful and kind.
.
There are people who leave the earth and you’re haunted by all the things you didn’t tell them, all the love that was unexpressed. Luckily that wasn’t the case with Bob. We adored each other and we told each other. I’m endlessly grateful that HIMYM brought Bob Saget into my life. I’ll hear his voice in my head for the rest of my days.