Bob Saget, Full House Star and Stand-Up Comedian, Dead at 65

Actor and stand-up comedian Bob Saget, best known as Full House’s lovable patriarch Danny Tanner, has died. He was 65.



According to a tweet from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Orlando, Grand Lakes on Sunday “about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget and pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case.”

An official cause of death remains unclear. He is survived by his wife Kelly Rizzo and children Aubrey, Jennifer Saget and Lara.

“He was everything to us,” the family said in a statement to Us Weekly, “and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter.”

Saget starred on Full House during the entirety of its ABC run, from 1987 to 1995. He reprised his signature role in 2016 for the Netflix revival Fuller House. The sequel series ran for five seasons and ended in 2020.

“Warner Bros. Television mourns the tragic loss of our dear friend Bob Saget,” the company said in a statement. “Bob was a father figure to many worldwide in his role as Danny Tanner on Full House. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, colleagues and fans.”

In addition to his stand-up career and sitcom fame, Saget hosted America’s Funniest Home Videos, serving as host from 1989 to 1997.

He also provided the voice of the future Ted Mosby on the CBS sitcom How I Met Your Mother (from 2005 to 2014), and competed in Season 4 of The Masked Singer as Squiggly Monster. In 2020, he launched a podcast titled Bob Saget’s Here For You, which released its last episode Monday, Jan 3.

Saget had been performing stand-up on his latest tour which kicked off in September 2021. It was set to run through June of this year. According to the comedian’s most recent tweet, he had performed Saturday night in Jacksonville, Fla. at Ponte Vedra Concert Hall.