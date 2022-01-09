John Stamos 'Gutted' by Bob Saget Death: 'I Am In Utter Shock'

John Stamos is in “complete and utter shock” following the death of his dear friend and former Full House co-star Bob Saget, who died Jan. 9 at the age of 65.

“I am broken,” Stamos wrote on Twitter. “I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby.” TV Stars We Lost in 2021

Fellow Full House vet Candace Cameron Bure also released a statement regarding Saget’s death, which you can read here.

According to a tweet from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Orlando, Grand Lakes on Sunday “about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget and pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case.”

An official cause of death remains unclear.

Saget played lovable patriarch Danny Tanner on ABC’s Full House for eight seasons, between 1987 and 1995. He reprised his role in 2016 for the Netflix revival Fuller House, which ran for five seasons and ended in 2020. Stamos co-starred as Danny’s brother-in-law/best friend Jesse Katsopolis.

In addition to Full and Fuller House, Stamos and Saget worked together on episodes of Stamos’ short-lived Fox sitcom Grandfathered and Netflix’s Historical Roasts. Stamos also served as roast master of Saget’s 2008 Comedy Central roast.

