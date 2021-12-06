'FX on Hulu' Moniker Dropped in Favor of Unified FX Branding on All Platforms

FX on Hulu is no more. New on Streaming

FX announced Monday that its selection of series exclusive to Hulu — including American Horror Stories, Devs, Mrs. America, The Premise, Reservation Dogs, A Teacher and Y: The Last Man — will now be branded as FX originals.

As of press time, all original series have already dropped the “FX on Hulu” moniker, though the “FX on Hulu” tab — which also houses library titles such as Atlanta, Better Things, Fargo and Justified, all of which aired on FX’s linear network — retains the former branding. That, too, will be phased out in favor of an “FX” tab.

Per Variety, the decision to drop “…on Hulu” is tied to FX’s international expansion, as FX originals begin rolling out on Star+ in Latin America, and Disney+ in all other territories.

“FX’s award-winning adult programming is vital to our services both domestically and internationally,” Rebecca Campbell, Disney’s chairman of international and direct-to-consumer programming, said in a statement. “We want to shine a brighter light on the brand within our excellent and rapidly growing portfolio of general entertainment programming for adult audiences.”

In addition to new seasons of American Horror Stories and Reservation Dogs, FX’s Hulu-exclusive slate includes upcoming series The Old Man (starring Jeff Bridges) and Under the Banner of Heaven (starring Normal People‘s Daisy Edgar-Jones and tick, tick…BOOM!‘s Andrew Garfield).

FX Proper, meanwhile, remains home to Ryan Murphy’s American Horror Story and American Crime Story franchises, as well as Atlanta (returning with Season 3 in early 2022), Better Things (entering its fifth and final season), Breeders (renewed for Season 3), Fargo (fate TBD), Mayans M.C. (renewed for Season 4), Snowfall (renewed for Season 5) and What We Do in the Shadows (renewed for Season 4).

Over on FXX, the slate includes Archer (renewed for Season 13), Cake (currently in Season 5), Dave (fate TBD) and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (renewed through Season 18).