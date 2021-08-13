What We Do in the Shadows Renewed for Season 4 — Watch Season 3 Trailer

FX has staked its claim to a fourth season of What We Do in the Shadows, ahead of the vampire comedy’s upcoming Season 3 premiere.

Accompanying that announcement, made Friday at the Television Critics Association summer press tour, was the release of a trailer for Season 3 (above), which will bow Thursday, Sept. 2 at 10/9c. Cable Scorecard: Every Renewal/Cancellation

“Fans can’t seem to get enough of What We Do in the Shadows and FX is ready to feed that appetite by setting up the series for a fourth season,” FX Entertainment original programming chief Nick Grad said in a statement. “Our thanks to the extraordinary job by the creative team, cast and crew who keep making a great show better each season.” The fourth season will debut sometime in 2022.

Based on the feature film by Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi, What We Do in the Shadows documents the nightly exploits of vampire roommates Nandor (played by Kayvan Novak), Laszlo (Matt Berry), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou) and Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) as they navigate the modern world of Staten Island with the help of their human familiar, Guillermo (Harvey Guillén).

Season 3 finds the housemates in a panic about what to do with Guillermo after discovering that he is a vampire killer. The roommates also will encounter the vampire from which all vampires have descended, a tempting Siren, gargoyles, werewolf kickball, Atlantic City casinos, wellness cults, ex-girlfriends and… gyms.

In the season opener, which is titled “The Prisoner,” Guillermo’s fate hangs in the balance just as the vampires receive a promotion. In a second episode airing that same night, “The Cloak of Duplication,” a forbidden artifact is used to help Nandor court a health club employee.

Want scoop on What We Do in the Shadows, or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.