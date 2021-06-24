Daisy Edgar-Jones and Andrew Garfield Cast in Under the Banner of Heaven Limited Series for FX on Hulu

RELATED STORIES American Horror Stories Teaser Invites Viewers Back to the Murder House

American Horror Stories Teaser Invites Viewers Back to the Murder House American Horror Stories Adds Glee, Pose, Riverdale, The Prom Vets to Cast

Daisy Edgar-Jones (Normal People) and Andrew Garfield (The Amazing Spider-Man) are set to lead Under the Banner of Heaven, FX on Hulu‘s limited series inspired by Jon Krakauer’s bestselling novel of the same name.

Academy Award winner Dustin Lance Black (Milk) created the series and will serve as an executive producer.

Inspired by Krakauer’s nonfiction bestseller (which in part explored a double murder committed in 1984 by two Mormon Fundamentalist brothers), Under the Banner of Heaven finds a devout detective’s faith tested as he investigates a brutal murder that seems to be connected to an esteemed Utah family’s spiral into LDS fundamentalism and their distrust in the government.

Garfield will star as Pyre, an LDS elder who is committed to his church and family but begins to question some of the church’s teachings through his contact with a suspected murderer. Edgar-Jones will play Brenda, a young faithful Mormon who is the victim of said murder.

“We at Imagine have been dedicated to telling this powerful story for nearly a decade,” Imagine’s Brian Grazer and Ron Howard said in a statement. “With FX’s belief and support and Lance Black’s relentless commitment we are, at last, on our way. We couldn’t be more excited to be collaborating with David Mackenzie, Andrew Garfield and Daisy Edgar-Jones to bring this project to life.”