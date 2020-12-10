It's Always Sunny Renewed for Four (!) More Seasons at FXX, Will Be TV's Longest-Running Live-Action Comedy

RELATED STORIES It's Always Sunny Turns 15: The 15 Very Worst Things the Gang Has Ever Done

Drinks are on the house at Paddy’s Pub: FXX has renewed It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia for a whopping four more seasons, taking the long-running bar comedy through Season 18.

The news was announced Thursday as part of the Walt Disney Company’s Investor Day, with FX/FXX chief John Landgraf delivering the good news. With the renewal, Sunny — in terms of the number of seasons — will officially pass The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet as the longest-running live-action comedy in television history.

Debuting way back in the ye olde days of 2005 (George W. Bush was just starting his second term!), It’s Always Sunny stars series creator Rob McElhenney, Glenn Howerton, Charlie Day, Kaitlin Olson and Danny DeVito as the despicable owners of Philadelphia dive bar Paddy’s Pub. After eight seasons on FX, Sunny moved to sister network FXX in 2013 for Season 9. It last aired in November 2019 with the conclusion of Season 14, with a total of 154 episodes so far. (Sunny was initially renewed for Season 15 back in May.)

FX Networks confirmed the news with a tweet:

can I offer you four more seasons in this trying time? it’s always sunny in philadelphia has been renewed through season 18, making it the longest-running live action sitcom in TV history. pic.twitter.com/EtIbGBljrO — FX Networks (@FXNetworks) December 10, 2020

